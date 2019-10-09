Image caption ESO sells software tools and products to emergency services and hospitals in north America

An American software firm is to create 120 jobs in Belfast.

ESO, which is based in Texas, is planning to establish an engineering centre in the city.

The company sells software tools and products to emergency services and hospitals in north America.

Invest NI said the new jobs will have average salaries of almost £40,000 and will contribute more than £4.7m annually to the Northern Ireland economy.

It has offered the company £780,000 towards creating the jobs over the next three years.

'Perfect location'

The new posts will be in software, engineering, HR, and operations.

Invest NI said ESO considered a number of potential locations for the investment, before settling on Belfast.

Company president Chris Dillie said: "We believe smart data is changing the world in which we live, helping us make more informed decisions about how we approach healthcare and public safety.

"We identified Northern Ireland as the perfect location to establish our new centre due to the exceptional talent pool and the support from Invest NI."