Image caption In recent years, Randox has been one of Northern Ireland's most successful companies

Randox, the County Antrim healthcare diagnostics group, returned to profit in 2018.

The business made a pre-tax profit of £167,000 on turnover of £118m.

In 2017, it made a loss of £11m due to a number of exceptional costs. Over the year it increased its staff numbers from 1,250 to just over 1,400.

Also in 2017, a division of the firm, Randox Testing Services (RTS), was at the centre of an inquiry concerning alleged data tampering.

It prompted a review of more than 10,000 criminal investigations where tests had been carried out by RTS.

The company had set aside more than £2.5m in 2018 to cover re-testing costs, but that has now been revised to about £1.5m.

A note in the accounts states that all the re-testing will take "the next few years" to complete.

In 2016, it made a pre-tax profit of £12m, while in 2015, profits reached £18m.