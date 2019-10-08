Northern Ireland

Randox: Healthcare diagnostics group returns to profit

By John Campbell BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
  • 8 October 2019
Image caption In recent years, Randox has been one of Northern Ireland's most successful companies

Randox, the County Antrim healthcare diagnostics group, returned to profit in 2018.

The business made a pre-tax profit of £167,000 on turnover of £118m.

In 2017, it made a loss of £11m due to a number of exceptional costs. Over the year it increased its staff numbers from 1,250 to just over 1,400.

Also in 2017, a division of the firm, Randox Testing Services (RTS), was at the centre of an inquiry concerning alleged data tampering.

It prompted a review of more than 10,000 criminal investigations where tests had been carried out by RTS.

The company had set aside more than £2.5m in 2018 to cover re-testing costs, but that has now been revised to about £1.5m.

A note in the accounts states that all the re-testing will take "the next few years" to complete.

In 2016, it made a pre-tax profit of £12m, while in 2015, profits reached £18m.