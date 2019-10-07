Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Dairy Council for NI warned farmers would face a huge drop in the prices paid for their milk

The dairy industry in Northern Ireland has warned of a "doomsday scenario" for processors and farmers if there is a no-deal Brexit.

The Dairy Council for NI said it was "questionable" whether they could survive.

It warned farmers would face a huge drop in the prices paid for their milk.

It would see 10p per litre cut off the current base price for farmers, who are already producing at a loss at existing prices.

The council said if there was no-deal, companies could not process locally all the milk that would be produced in Northern Ireland.

It added they would not be able to cope with the tariffs and non-tariff barriers to trade.

"That would be a devastating situation for the Northern Ireland dairy industry, farming families, rural communities and the Northern Ireland economy," said the council's chief executive Dr Mike Johnston.

He said that would be a major threat to the jobs and livelihoods of more than 3,000 farm families across Northern Ireland.

The Dairy Council for NI represents four companies which between them account for more than 90% of the 2.4bn litres of milk collected from Northern Ireland farms each year.

About 35% of the milk produced in Northern Ireland needs to be moved over the border for processing in the Republic of Ireland.

Dr Johnston said even if processing capacity locally was maximised, there would be a processing shortfall of 600m litres.

"If we don't get a Brexit deal and cannot transport raw milk south, without significant delays and/or certification requirements, then our industry is facing a crisis of epic proportions," he added.

"All processing sites in Northern Ireland will be full while there is no spare capacity to process that volume of milk in Great Britain.

"We have communicated these significant risks in the event of a no-deal to authorities in NI, the Republic and London but have not got any satisfactory outcome so far."