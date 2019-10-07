Image copyright Getty Images

Consultancy firm EY is creating 94 new jobs at its Belfast office.

Formerly known as auditors Ernst and Young, its Belfast operation currently employs more than 520 people.

EY announced on Monday it would be creating 600 jobs across its offices on the island of Ireland, taking the firm's headcount to nearly 3,700.

Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar said it helped "reinforce the message that Ireland is a global hub for business and innovation".

Frank O'Keeffe, managing partner of EY Ireland, said the announcement "reflects our continuing strong growth across the island of Ireland".

"While there is still huge demand for roles in our traditional service areas of tax, audit, consultancy and corporate finance, we are also now recruiting technology specialists, robotics and AI engineers and data scientists along with other highly-specialised skillsets," he added.