Irish President Michael D Higgins has led tributes to Belfast poet Ciaran Carson.

The 70-year-old, from the Lower Falls Road, died on Sunday.

The TS Eliot Prize and Forward Prize recipient published 16 volumes of poetry and wrote a number of books.

Mr Higgins fondly recalled travelling to the Scottish island of Iona with Mr Carson and said the latter's "love of the Irish language lasted throughout his life".

Mr Carson, born in 1948, grew up speaking Irish as his first language.

"Writing right up to the end, with the text forthcoming, he will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing or reading his work," Mr Higgins said.

In 2003, Mr Carson served as the first director of the Seamus Heaney Centre for Poetry at Queen's University, where he once studied.

Skip Twitter post by @HeaneyCentre All of us at the @HeaneyCentre are devastated by the news of the death today of our great friend, colleague, example as poet and writer, our first Director, Ciaran Carson: ‘il professore, il maestro,’ in the words of Stephen Sexton, ‘to whom the language itself is indebted.’ pic.twitter.com/4Jixx9ciuy — Seamus Heaney Centre (@HeaneyCentre) October 6, 2019 Report

He had also worked for the Arts Council of Northern Ireland as a specialist in traditional music and culture.

Among his most famous work was the award-winning Belfast Confetti, published in 1989.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Ciaran Carson in 1999

Discussing the poem with the BBC in 2016, Mr Carson said: "I'm involved in language because it helps you to gain an accurate understanding of the world and how it works, but that accuracy has to also apply to the ambiguity of your identity and how you stand in the word."

Skip Twitter post by @poetryireland Poetry Ireland deeply regrets the passing of Ciaran Carson. A huge loss. Our thoughts are with his family and friends and wide circle of admirers. — Poetry Ireland (@poetryireland) October 6, 2019 Report

Jimmy Fay, executive producer at the Lyric Theatre, said he had met Mr Carson several times at the Lyric "and he was always a warm and brilliant presence - such an exceptional poet".