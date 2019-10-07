A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder following a stabbing incident in Coleraine.

Gareth Lee Morrow of Woodburn Crescent in Coleraine, County Londonderry, is also charged with assault on police and common assault.

The 28-year-old is also charged with harassing the same woman he allegedly attempted to murder, between 1 August 2018 and 5 October 2019.

The charges come following an incident at Hawthorn Terrace in the town.

Police said a 28-year-old woman sustained stab wounds to her body after she was attacked on Saturday.

There was no application for bail at the Coleraine Magistrates' Court hearing on Monday.

Mr Morrow will appear again via video link later in October.