Image caption Johnny Miller spent four days in the witness box at Dungannon Crown Court

A jury has retired to consider a verdict in the trial of a County Tyrone man accused of murdering his ex-fiancee seven years ago.

The body of 34-year-old Charlotte Murray from Omagh has never been found.

Johnny Miller, a 48-year-old chef from Redford Park in Dungannon, denies murdering her between 31 October and 2 November 2012.

The pair had been engaged and at the time of her disappearance they lived together at Roxborough Heights in Moy.

He insisted during the four-week trial at Dungannon Crown Court that he believes she is still alive.

The judge told the jury if they were sure the defendant is telling the truth then they must acquit him.

He also said if they were unsure or did not know where the truth lies then the prosecution had not proved their case.

However if they were satisfied beyond reasonable doubt it was their duty to convict the defendant.

The judge said an alternative verdict of manslaughter would be open to them if they decided Mr Miller was responsible for her death but at the time he did not intend to cause her serious harm.

'Murderous rage'

A prosecution lawyer told the jury that the strands of circumstantial evidence points to her being dead and that Mr Miller killed her.

He claimed Mr Miller knew what happened to Ms Murray, how she died and where her body is.

The lawyer alleged Mr Miller had killed her in a "murderous rage" because he had been "lied to, betrayed and cuckolded". He claimed that on the morning of her disappearance, Ms Murray emailed him explicit images of her with his friend.

He described Mr Miller's evidence as "riddled with inconsistencies, inaccuracies and downright lies".

He claimed Mr Miller had used Ms Murray's phone to send text messages during the two weeks after her disappearance, and he posted a message on her Facebook account saying she had to leave.

Image caption Charlotte Murray was 34 when she was reported missing in 2012

The lawyer said mobile telephone and computer data had exposed his attempts to "lay a false trail" that Ms Murray was alive and leading a new life.

An expert witness told the court that her phone had connected to mobile phone cell sites which covered the area of Roxborough Heights in Moy and had never travelled to Belfast after the time she went missing.

The timings also allegedly did not tally with Mr Miller's account to police of being contacted by Charlotte on two occasions while he was at work to say she wanted to go to the house to collect her belongings.

The prosecution said the only reason to explain why Ms Murray had had no contact with anyone since 2012 is "because she is dead, and he (Johnny Miller) killed her".

'Brutal cross-examination'

Mr Miller spent four days in the witness box and at times faced what his lawyer described as "brutal" cross-examination.

He denied he had "vanished" Ms Murray and insisted: "I didn't kill her, I definitely know that… no chance."

He said he knew of no reason why, if she was still alive, she had left him "swinging in the wind" charged with her murder.

He told the jury he wished Ms Murray "would walk through the door some day" and "sort all this out".

He denied he had ever used her phone, which has never been found, nor did he know how to access her Facebook account.

Mr Miller's defence lawyer argued that many of the strands of circumstantial evidence that made up the prosecution case had been "torn to shreds".

He said Ms Murray had been depressed in the weeks and months before she went missing and had told doctors she had suicidal thoughts nearly every day.

She had told a friend, who thought Ms Murray was "someone who wanted a new life", that she was unhappy and that she planned to get away.

She had been offered a sales job in Belfast and had also been in contact with an ex-boyfriend who lived in Belfast in an attempt to rekindle their relationship.

The lawyer also questioned why her blood found in the bathroom at Roxborough Heights had not been cleaned in the seven months Mr Miller had lived alone after Ms Murray's "alleged involuntary disappearance".

He said: "The proper inference was that he had nothing to fear as he was not responsible for her death."

'Reported sightings of Charlotte'

The defence lawyer told the jury they could not be sure beyond reasonable doubt that Charlotte Murray is dead and he claimed others could have been involved in her disappearance.

There had also been reported sightings of her by several witnesses since she went missing.

"Whatever you conclude about Charlotte Murray's whereabouts, that man, Mr Miller, is not responsible for her death and we invite you to acquit him," he said.