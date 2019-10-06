Coleraine stabbing: Man charged with attempted murder
- 6 October 2019
A 28-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder, assault on police, common assault and harassment.
It follows an incident in the Hawthorn Terrace area of Coleraine, County Londonderry, on Saturday, in which a 28-year-old woman sustained stab wounds to her body.
The woman is being treated in hospital.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the man who has been charged is expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates' Court on Monday.