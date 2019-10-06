Image caption The charges follow an incident in Coleraine on Saturday

A 28-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder, assault on police, common assault and harassment.

It follows an incident in the Hawthorn Terrace area of Coleraine, County Londonderry, on Saturday, in which a 28-year-old woman sustained stab wounds to her body.

The woman is being treated in hospital.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the man who has been charged is expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates' Court on Monday.