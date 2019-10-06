Image caption Police said both children are being treated in hospital

A 37-year-old man has been arrested after two boys were knocked down by a vehicle on the Andersonstown Road in west Belfast.

Police said the boys, aged six and 12, were crossing the road outside Saint Agnes Church on Saturday evening when they were struck by a white Vauxhall Insignia.

Both children suffered broken bones in their legs and are being treated in hospital.

Police have appealed for information.