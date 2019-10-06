Image caption David McIlveen said he recognised compensation was a "sensitive issue"

The widow of a murdered prison officer murdered by the IRA has commended a Free Presbyterian minister for taking "a very brave stance" on Troubles-related compensation.

Last week, Reverend David McIlveen said he would not necessarily object to Troubles-related compensation for ex-paramilitaries who needed support.

Beryl Quigley's husband William McConnell was shot dead in 1984.

He was deputy governor of the Maze Prison.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Sunday Sequence programme, Mrs Quigley said it was courageous of Mr McIlveen "to declare that he had had a mind change".

She said: "He was making a very brave attempt to talk about victims.

"Victims cannot be lumped together in one fell swoop. It's one word but it encompasses lots of people with lots of different types of trauma, but at least it was a starting point.

"We have so many people in Northern Ireland suffering mentally and physically from the Troubles and if we don't start to talk about it and find a way to heal this country then we're going to hand over a very sad, depleted country to our children and grandchildren."

Mr McIlveen said he "would not condone the actions of violent or murderous people" but there are lots of people now "suffering from the legacy of the past".

Mrs Quigley said she did not want to see people living with pain for the rest of their lives.

She said: "I have never had a bitter bone in my body, not since that time when those people murdered Bill."

As he checked underneath his car for booby traps, Mr McConnell was shot by two gunmen at close range in front of his wife and three-year-old daughter.

One man was convicted of the murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Mr McIlveen, who was friends with the late Reverend Ian Paisley, last week told the BBC he had originally voted against the Good Friday Agreement, "not because I voted against peace, but I was concerned about the process and wondered if process would somehow suffocate the benefits and the blessings of peace".

However, when he witnessed Rev Paisley's friendship with Sinn Féin's former deputy first minister Martin McGuinness, his mind was changed.

He said he recognised compensation for ex-paramilitaries was a sensitive issue but that he believed every person should be assessed anonymously and "according to their specific needs".

In July a government minister said a Troubles-related pension should apply to those who have suffered through no fault of their own and not at their own hand.