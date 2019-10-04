Image caption The IMRO Radio Awards were formerly known as the Phonographic Performance Ireland (PPI) Radio Awards

BBC Northern Ireland has claimed 10 gold, four silver and two bronze awards at the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) awards in Kilkenny.

BBC Radio Foyle received gold in the News Story category for its coverage of the death of journalist Lyra McKee.

BBC Radio Ulster's Karen Patterson won News Broadcaster of the Year.

The John Toal Show won Gold in the Magazine Programme of the year.

This year BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio Foyle secured 20 nominations.

A total of 105 judges took part, all of them drawn from the radio industry across Ireland and beyond. They were required to shortlist from more than 650 entries.

The nominations spanned a wide range of output, including speech, news, music, sport, specialist music and BBC Gaeilge.

The BBC NI winners were:

BBC Radio Ulster's Karen Patterson won Gold in the News Broadcaster of the Year category. BBC Radio Foyle's Elaine McGee also won Bronze in the same category

Declan Harvey picked up a Gold in the News Reporter Of The Year category for BBC Radio Ulster

BBC Radio Ulster's The Blame Game picked up Gold in the Specialist Speech Programme category

BBC Radio Ulster/Foyle picked up Gold for coverage for Bloody Sunday: The Decisions Live in the News Programme - Full Service category. Evening Extra picked up Silver in the same Category.

BBC Radio Ulster's Astral Weeks at 50 programme won Gold in the Music Special/Music Event category. BBC Radio Ulster broadcast of BBC Proms in the Park picked up Silver in the same category

BBC Radio Foyle's coverage of the death of Lyra McKee won Gold in the New Story/News Event category

BBC Radio Foyle's The Breakfast Show picked up a Gold in the News Programme - (Local/Regional) category

BBC Radio Foyle's Mark Patterson was awarded Gold for BBC Radio Foyle in the Speech Broadcaster Of The Year (Local/Regional) category

BBC Radio Foyle's Eric White won Gold Regional Sports Broadcaster (Local/Regional) category

BBC Radio Ulster's Ralph McLean was awarded Silver in the Specialist Music Broadcaster Of The Year category

BBC Radio Foyle's The Mark Patterson Show won Silver in the Current Affairs Programme - Local Regional category

BBC Radio Ulster was awarded Bronze in the National Station Of The Year category

Eddie Doyle, head of content production, BBC Northern Ireland, said it had "been a great year" for BBC Radio Ulster/Foyle.

He said: "We are passionate about providing our audiences with programmes that reflect their lives and their interests and we work hard daily to deliver fresh, engaging and informative content.

"This has been a great year for BBC Radio Ulster/Foyle as we remain the most listened to station in Northern Ireland, but it is also a measure of our success that our efforts have been recognised by our peers in this way, at the IMRO Awards."