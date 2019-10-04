Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Robin Swann blamed the increased "polarisation" of politics for his party's poor performance

Robin Swann has denied failing as leader of the Ulster Unionist Party as he prepares to step down.

He also urged his successor to continue to reach out to the moderate "middle ground" unionists to rebuild their support base.

Mr Swann is planning to step down as leader in February after almost three years in charge.

On Friday, party member Steve Aiken told BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra that he will run for the leadership.

"I've been asked to do it and I think it's appropriate now to say that I will put my name in the frame," the South Antrim MLA said.

During Mr Swann's leadership the party lost 13 councillors and its long-held seat in the European Parliament.

Speaking on Radio Ulster's Inside Politics programme, Mr Swann blamed the increased "polarisation" of politics for his party's poor performance.

He accepted responsibility for the outcomes, but challenged anyone who thinks he failed to "come and hear about my achievements".

'Confused message'

But he did admit that a "confused message" may have damaged the party's chances in the European election.

"We focused on why our candidate Danny Kennedy would be the best MEP for Northern Ireland," Mr Swann said.

South Antrim MLA Steve Aiken has confirmed he will run for the UUP leadership

But he said it turned out to be a straight fight between Brexit remain and leave.

"We fell between two stools," he said

He also rejected suggestions that unionists are now voting for the Alliance Party in greater numbers.

Middle ground

He accused Alliance of portraying the middle ground as a place removed from constitutional politics.

"I don't agree with the picture that is being painted," he said.

"Unionists occupy that middle ground and I would urge my successor to continue to reach out to those moderate unionists.

"We can't allow unionism to be portrayed in the extremes."

Mr Swann defended the party's decision to offer a free vote for members on moral and social issues.

But he refused to offer any advice to his successor to keep that policy in place.

"It's not my place to advise who comes next," he said

Mr Swann said the demands of the job meant his family life was suffering and he wanted to spend more time with young children.

However, he plans to remain on as an assembly member.