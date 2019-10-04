Image copyright PA Media Image caption The taoiseach says the Brexit blueprint "falls short on a number of aspects"

An IRA tip-off and triumph for Harland and Wolff workers feature on Friday's front pages.

The Belfast Telegraph leads with the DUP's response to the Irish government's reaction to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit offer.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney are trying to "derail any realistic prospect of a deal", reports the paper.

Image copyright Newsletter

DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds accused Mr Varadkar of "intransigence" and said he was "destined to go down in history as the taoiseach who restored a hard border".

However, the paper's political editor Suzanne Breen says the DUP has come under fire too and stands accused of being "conned" by the Brexit proposals.

"Belfast Chamber of Trade and Commerce chief executive Simon Hamilton - a former DUP finance minister - said it risked raising the cost of doing business with the EU and seriously disrupting vital supply chains," she wrote.

Image caption Michael Gerard Owens has been sentenced to life for murder

The Daily Mirror reports a man was jailed for life after pleading guilty to murdering a retired teacher.

Michael Gerard Owens, 35, previously denied killing Robert Flowerday in his Crumlin home last year.

However, on Thursday, Owen pleaded guilty to the murder and burglary charges put before him.

The body of 64-year-old Mr Flowerday was found in his home in January 2018.

The newspaper reports the police said the 64-year-old victim, who taught at Antrim Grammar, sustained injuries of a "horrific nature."

Reading a statement on Owens' behalf, a defence barrister said: "I wish to apologise to the family of Mr Flowerday for this disgraceful and senseless murder and I am truly sorry for it."

Image caption The Droppin' Well bombing in Ballykelly killed 17 people in 1982

On to the Irish News and its front page is based on claims made by former British intelligence agent Willie Carlin.

In a new book about his secret life as a spy within Sinn Féin, Mr Carlin claims the Provisional IRA set up a senior INLA man for arrest over the Droppin' Well bombing in Ballykelly, which killed 17 people, including 11 British soldiers.

Mr Carlin says ex-INLA boss Patrick Shotter was arrested after a tip-off from the IRA in Derry.

He was given a life sentence for his part in the 1982 attack.

"For the IRA in Derry to give permission for a volunteer to tip off the RUC as to the whereabouts of another senior republican was a first," writes Mr Carlin.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Harland and Wolff has been brought by London-based firm InfraStrata for £6m

And finally, the Newsletter leads with the smiling faces of Harland and Wolff workers, as they returned to their jobs on Thursday after the company was saved from closure. as they returned to their jobs on Thursday after the company was saved from closure.

The remaining staff triumphantly walked through the gates following a nine-week campaign, which saw a worker-led occupation of the historic site after it was placed into administration over the summer.

Harland and Wolff has been brought by London-based firm InfraStrata for £6m.