Image caption Johnny Miller denies murdering his fiancée Charlotte Murray

A County Tyrone woman who has not been seen for seven years, was killed by her ex-fiance and her body concealed, a prosecution lawyer has claimed.

The prosecution made their closing statement to the Dungannon Crown Court jury at the end of a four-week trial.

Ms Murray, from Omagh, was 34 when she was last seen in October 2012.

Johnny Miller, a 48-year-old chef from Redford Park in Dungannon, denies murdering his former partner between 31 October and 2 November 2012.

Quoting from Mr Miller's diary in which he had had written "somebody knows something" about her disappearance, the lawyer pointed to Mr Miller in the dock behind him.

"There he is. He knows something. He knows what happened to Charlotte Murray. He knows how she died and where her body is."

In another diary entry Mr Miller had written "you can't just disappear".

"You can," the lawyer continued, "when you are killed and your body is disposed of, as has happened to Charlotte Murray in this case."

"He knows that you can just disappear, because he knows he killed her and concealed her body", concluding that Mr Miller is guilty of the single count of murder.

The lawyer had described Mr Miller's account of Charlotte leaving their home in Roxborough Heights in Moy as "riddled with inconsistencies, inaccuracies and downright lies".

He said telephone and computer data had exposed Mr Miller's attempts to "lay a false trail" that Charlotte was alive and leading a new life.

Image caption Ms Murray was 34 when she went missing in 2012

He described how the police had conducted an "assiduous, thorough, wide-ranging, comprehensive inquiry" that had established there was not a shred of evidence to suggest she was still alive.

This included tracing 41 other women called Charlotte Murray throughout the UK to establish they were not "the Charlotte Murray in this case".

An Interpol search registered one hit which he said turned out to be her identical twin sister Denise.

The lawyer added there was no evidence that she was "dissatisfied with her life and circumstances to the extent that she wanted to simply vanish, simply disappear from her life completely that there was no Charlotte Murray anymore."

The lawyer said the reason she had had no contact with anyone since 2012 is because "she is dead, and he killed her".

He said Mr Miller had told the jury that he believed Charlotte is still alive and that he wanted her to walk through the door and sort all this out.

"He knows fine rightly she is never going to walk through that door because he killed her," the lawyer said.

The defence will make their closing statement to the jury on Friday.