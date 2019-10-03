Abortion ruling is 'hugely significant'

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Sarah Ewart (second from left) leaving court on Thursday

Today's ruling by Mrs Justice Keegan is hugely significant.

It confirms that women in Northern Ireland have been denied the legal right to a local abortion service in cases of fatal fetal abnormality.

While all women can benefit from the ruling if they so wish, for Sarah Ewart the impact carries a lot more weight.

This is very much a personal victory for a woman who, until six years ago, had never done an interview.

She had never spoken publicly about anything, let alone a contentious issue like abortion.

Speaking outside court, she said she did it not just for herself, but indeed for all women who deserve to have medical services where they live.

Throughout the judgement, we were reminded how this story has been impacted by Northern Ireland's politicking.

In her judgement, the judge referred to its impact on several occasions, but in the end ruled that the human impact is far more "compelling".

'Victory'

It's another piece in the abortion jigsaw - but a bigger and perhaps more significant piece will help complete the picture on 22 October when abortion in Northern Ireland becomes decriminalised.

Not everyone will see today as a victory.

As with all contentious issues, let alone those played out in Northern Ireland, it's complicated and, for some, distressing.

However, today the court ruled in Sarah Ewart's favour and outside court she said she hoped this was the beginning of a new chapter.