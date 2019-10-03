Image copyright Getty Images

Storm Lorenzo will hit Northern Ireland on Thursday afternoon.

A weather warning is in place for strong winds, which are expected from 15:00 BST.

Exposed coastal areas may see gusts of up to 60mph with south-easterly winds of around 50mph forecast across Northern Ireland.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning and indicated travel disruption and some short term loss of power is possible.

The worst winds are forecast to pass by 22:00 BST on Thursday.

The west of Ireland is expected to take the brunt of the storm.

A status orange warning is in place in the Republic of Ireland from 18:00 on Thursday when storm surges and winds of up to 130km/h (81mph) are expected in coastal areas.

At the weekend, Hurricane Lorenzo broke the record for the strongest storm this far north and east in the Atlantic.

The storm strengthened briefly to a category 5 on Saturday before being downgraded to a category 2 with winds of up to 105mph (165km/h).