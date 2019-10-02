Image caption Charlotte Murray was 34 when she was reported missing in 2012

A man accused of murdering his former fiancee has rejected claims that he "kept" her body for three weeks or more after she was killed.

Johnny Miller, 48, from Redford Park in Dungannon in County Tyrone, denies murdering Charlotte Murray between 30 October and 2 November, 2012.

Mr Miller was questioned again by his own defence lawyer at his Crown Court trial.

He has now completed his evidence on his own behalf.

Ms Murray, 34, who was originally from Omagh, was last seen in October 2012.

She had been living at Roxborough Heights in Moy in County Tyrone with Mr Miller.

Image caption Johnny Miller denies murdering his fiancée Charlotte Murray

Mr Miller's lawyer put to him the prosecution's claim that having killed Ms Murray he then, "some three weeks later or so" had gone on the internet looking to buy an axe and a saw "in order to dispose of the body", and for cleaning materials to clear up afterwards.

"Had you?" the lawyer put it to Mr Miller, "kept Charlotte's body somewhere for three weeks ... and it was then you decided, you better get an axe, a saw..."

"No... no way," said Mr Miller who also confirmed such items were already available in the garage of the house.

The trial is at hearing.