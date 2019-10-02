Image copyright PA

Northern Ireland is to benefit from a £163m boost in funding aimed at supporting local growth, the government has said.

The money comes as part of a £300m UK-wide fund, with more than half of it going to Northern Ireland.

NI Secretary Julian Smith said the money would support economic growth, create jobs or invest in projects.

However, Mr Smith said the money would only be available if local ministers were in place.

"We need to get Brexit done and get Stormont back up and running so we can continue to invest in communities across Northern Ireland," he said.

Money will go towards areas covered by the Causeway Coast and Glens Council, as well as areas in the southern and western regions.

Council areas that will benefit include: Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council; Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and Mid Ulster District Council.

It means every part of Northern Ireland is now covered by a growth deal.

'Invest in communities'

Mr Smith confirmed on Wednesday more than half of the £300m - originally announced in July - was on its way to Northern Ireland.

Image caption Secretary of State Julian Smith has called for Stormont to get back up and running to help with community investment

Speaking to BBC News NI at the Conservative party conference, Mr Smith added he expected there would be further investment if Stormont is restored.

Previously, city deals have been unveiled for Belfast and Derry.

Announced in May, more than £100m has been committed to boost the economy in the Derry and Strabane District Council area.

Belfast's city deal proposes the investment of £350m into Belfast region over the next 15 years.