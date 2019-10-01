Image caption Charlotte Murray was 34 when she was reported missing in 2012

A man accused of murdering his former fiancée has told a jury "until there's a day her body is found she's alive to me and that's the truth".

Johnny Miller, from Redford Park in Dungannon in County Tyrone, denies murdering Charlotte Murray between 30 October and 2 November, 2012.

It was the 48-year-old's third day of cross-examination by the prosecution.

He said he wanted Charlotte "to walk through the door someday and say sorry about all of this".

Mr Miller added he believed Charlotte is alive "even now because I know I didn't kill her".

Alleged inconsistencies

A barrister challenged him about alleged inconsistencies in statements he made to police and was asked if this was a "demonstration of your capacity to lie".

Mr Miller replied: "Murdering someone is a big, big thing. I'm not telling lies about this."

He denied he was trying to blacken Charlotte's name while portraying himself as "a put upon soul".

When police came to search the house they had shared at Roxborough Heights in Moy, Mr Miller said "my life fell to pieces".

Image caption Johnny Miller denies murdering his fiancée Charlotte Murray

He told the court he sold Charlotte's car after she left as she owed him money for rent.

He denied the presence of the car in the driveway was "a constant reminder" of her or that he knew she no longer needed it because she was dead.

The trial continues.