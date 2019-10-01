Northern Ireland

Harland and Wolff: Belfast shipyard bought by UK firm

By John Campbell BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
  • 1 October 2019
Belfast's Harland and Wolff shipyard has been sold, saving it from closure.

The yard, best known for building the Titanic, has been bought by Infrastrata, a London-based energy firm.

Harland and Wolff was put into administration in August following the collapse of its Norwegian parent company.

That move put about 120 jobs at risk.

