Harland and Wolff: Belfast shipyard bought by UK firm
By John Campbell BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- 1 October 2019
Belfast's Harland and Wolff shipyard has been sold, saving it from closure.
The yard, best known for building the Titanic, has been bought by Infrastrata, a London-based energy firm.
Harland and Wolff was put into administration in August following the collapse of its Norwegian parent company.
That move put about 120 jobs at risk.