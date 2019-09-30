Londonderry: Man shot and injured in Galliagh area
- 30 September 2019
A man in his 30s has been shot in both legs in Londonderry.
The shooting, at Moss Park, was reported to the police at about 22:00 BST on Monday.
It is the second paramilitary-style shooting in the Galliagh area of the city in the last week.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.