A man in his 30s has been shot in both legs in Londonderry.

The shooting, at Moss Park, was reported to the police at about 22:00 BST on Monday.

It is the second paramilitary-style shooting in the Galliagh area of the city in the last week.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.