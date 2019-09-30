Man facing trafficking and prostitution charges

Image caption The man was arrested by officers from PSNI's modern slavery and human trafficking unit

A man arrested by police investigating human trafficking has been charged with a number of offences.

He has been charged with three counts of human trafficking for the purposes of sexual exploitation and three of controlling prostitution for gain.

The 57-year-old has also been charged with one count of acquiring criminal property, one of brothel keeping and one of paying for sexual services.

He is due to appear at Craigavon Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.