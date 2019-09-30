Man facing trafficking and prostitution charges
- 30 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man arrested by police investigating human trafficking has been charged with a number of offences.
He has been charged with three counts of human trafficking for the purposes of sexual exploitation and three of controlling prostitution for gain.
The 57-year-old has also been charged with one count of acquiring criminal property, one of brothel keeping and one of paying for sexual services.
He is due to appear at Craigavon Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.