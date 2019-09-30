Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Young people at the protest outside the Green Pastures Church on Sunday

The former director of Wrightbus says delicate negotiations are continuing to try to save the company.

Jeff Wright lost control of the business last week when the company went into administration, with the loss of 1,200 jobs.

He was speaking at Green Pastures Church on Sunday, where he is a pastor.

On Sunday, hundreds of people protested outside the Church in Ballymena, which received large donations from Wrightbus.

The Green Pastures charity received more than £15m from the firm over six years, most of which was donated while the group was profitable.

Some workers have expressed concern that the donations weakened the business.

There were some police officers both inside and outside the church, but the protests were peaceful.

Image caption Workers' shirts left behind at the Green Pastures Church

Wrightbus founder, Sir William Wright, stopped to speak to some of the protesters on his way into the church and was applauded by many of them.

Stephen McMaster said he had clapped because "nobody in the whole of Ballymena or this workforce runs down William Wright for this chaos".

Another protester said he was there because the workers had "nowhere to go, nobody to see" and they wanted answers.

Tearful

Later, inside the church, Jeff Wright received a standing ovation during his sermon.

Mr Wright was tearful as he defended his recent public silence.

On Sunday night, the church posted online what he had said.

"My heart for the company and its people means more to me than the vicious comments and the intimidation that my family have received in the last week," he said.

"But I have learned from dad that there's a time to speak and a time to be silent."

He said talks to try to save the workforce were ongoing and he did not want to say anything that would jeopardise the negotiations.

Mr Wright said he was working hard to ensure there was future employment for the workers.

Image copyright STEPHEN DAVISON/Pacemaker Image caption Wrightbus's majority shareholder was Jeff Wright, who leads Green Pastures, a religious charity

The Wright family, who founded Wrightbus in 1946, say the collapse of the business was due to a big fall in demand for buses in the UK market.

The Wrightbus factory is owned by another firm Whirlwind Property Two, separate from the manufacturing company.

Whirlwind Property Two is controlled by Jeff Wright, the main shareholder in Wrightbus.

The family have denied they acted unreasonably during attempts to sell the business.