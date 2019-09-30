Image copyright Niall Carson/PA Image caption Wrightbus founder, William Wright, outside the Green Pastures Church on Sunday

The collapse of Ballymena company, Wrightbus, with the loss of 1,200 jobs continues to dominate the news.

The Belfast Telegraph devotes its front page to a picture of the company's 92-year-old founder, William Wright, his head in his hands, looking anguished as he faces workers outside the family's church.

"I'm sorry, says distraught Wrightbus founder," reads the headline.

The News Letter features a front-page photograph from the same scene.

But this time, the subjects are young people, their backs turned to the camera.

Image copyright Pacemaker Press Image caption Young people pictured at the protest outside Green Pastures Church in Ballymena on Sunday

The messages drawn on their coats in bright yellow pen read: "Save my dad's job!"

The paper reports that the Wrightbus founder's own granddaughter was among those who joined a protest outside the Green Pastures Church on Sunday.

It quotes the church's Pastor, Jeff Wright, who was also a majority Wrightbus shareholder, telling his congregation: "I am so sorry" and "I never thought this would happen."

The Belfast Telegraph also features the story about a woman in her 80s with dementia who has been targeted by scammers.

The paper reports that the woman cannot walk or talk and is the resident of a nursing home.

She received a letter at the home offering her a share in $48m (£39m) if she set up an offshore account.

The paper quotes her son who says: "Nothing about these people who prey on the vulnerable should come as a surprise, but surely this is a new low."

The Telegraph says the family were left "shocked and disgusted".

The Irish News and the News Letter both lead on a statement from church leaders in Northern Ireland who have "grave concerns" that abortion could be "imposed" unless the assembly is restored by 21 October.

Abortion is only permitted in Northern Ireland in circumstances where continuing a pregnancy would mean there's a serious and permanent risk to a woman's health.

If power is not devolved, within weeks the Government is bound to liberalise the laws on terminations following the passage of Westminster legislation.

The statement was released by the Catholic, Methodist, Presbyterian and Church of Ireland leaders as well as the Irish Council of Churches.

Image caption Church leaders have requested a meeting with the secretary of state before 21 October

The Irish News headline reads: "Churches call for assembly recall to thwart abortion law".

It quotes from the leaders' statement which urges political parties to "take risks" and "make the compromises necessary" to restore the devolved institutions.

The News Letter's headline reads: "Churches unite to oppose abortion law" and reports that church leaders are concerned at the prospect of "an almost unregulated abortion regime" being imposed in Northern Ireland from Westminster.

Finally, the Irish News devotes the top half of its front page to a sporting photograph that captures all the agony and the ecstasy of a hurling final.

"Dunloy dethrone reigning champions Cushenedall" reads the caption on Seamus Loughran's photograph but you don't need words; the scene on the pitch speaks for itself.

The Dunloy men are captured leaping in the air in sheer joy, while a Cushendall hurler walks past, head down, looking utterly dejected.