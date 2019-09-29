Image caption Six men and one woman have been arrested in the operation

Seven people have been arrested in one of the biggest police operations in Northern Ireland targeting modern slavery and human trafficking.

The arrests took place in a number of locations.

A 57-year-old man from the Banbridge area was arrested in Belfast on suspicion of human trafficking, controlling prostitution, brothel keeping and money laundering.

A 27-year-old woman was arrested in the Antrim area on similar charges.

Five other men are in custody - the youngest aged 20 and the eldest 52 - on suspicion of paying for sexual services.

Image caption Police during the arrest of the 57-year-old man in Belfast

Last year, 59 potential modern slavery victims were rescued by police during human trafficking operations.

More than a third of those are thought to have been victims of sexual exploitation.

The lead officer on the investigation believes there may be several female victims in this case.

'Hidden crime'

Speaking to the BBC, Det Mark Bell said: "They do say that modern slavery is a hidden crime, hidden in plain sight.

"When it comes to the victims in investigations in sexual exploitations, many of those victims do not actually see themselves as victims.

Image caption A number of electronic devices were seized during searches

"The more awareness we can raise will hopefully lead to more people having the courage to pick up the phone."

Searches were carried out at several locations and a number of electronic devices were seized.

The individuals are being held and questioned at police stations across Northern Ireland.