Image caption Some workers have expressed concern that donations to the church weakened the business

A protest is taking place outside a church in Ballymena which received millions of pounds in donations from Wrightbus.

One of the pastors at Green Pastures Church is Jeff Wright, who also controlled the Wright group.

In recent years, the company donated £15m to the church, which is located close to the Wrightbus factory.

About 1,200 people lost their jobs when the County Antrim firm was placed into administration.

The protesters began arriving outside the church at 09:00 BST, and within half an hour more than 200 had arrived, many carrying placards.