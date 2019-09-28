Woman dies after Belfast minibus incident
- 28 September 2019
A woman has died following an incident in north Belfast involving a minibus earlier this month.
Police said that the vehicle was travelling along the Antrim Road on Thursday, 19 September, at about 12:00 BST when "it had to brake sharply".
It said that "a passenger in the minibus was injured at the time and has since passed away".
Police have appealed for information about the incident.