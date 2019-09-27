Image caption Charlotte Murray's body was reported missing in 2013 and has never been found

A man accused of murdering Charlotte Murray has denied searching for equipment to help dispose of her body.

Johnny Miller, 48, of Redford Park, Dungannon, denies murdering her between 30 October and 2 November 2012.

The court heard that three weeks after he claimed to have last seen Charlotte he had searched the internet for an axe, a saw blade and cleaning equipment.

Ms Murray's body has never been found.

'I lost everything'

In May 2013 detectives came to search Mr Miller's house at Roxborough Heights in Moy, seized electrical equipment and carried out a forensic search.

"I lost everything. I lost my house. I lost my phone. I lost my computers. Everything. I nearly lost my job," the defendant said.

Defence barrister Orlando Pownall QC said the prosecution was suggesting he had looked up the equipment "to assist you in disposing of Charlotte Murray's body".

Asked if there was any truth in that, Mr Miller replied: "No not at all, absolutely not, that's rubbish."

Image caption Mr Miller denies searching the internet for equipment to dispose of Charlottes's body

Under cross-examination by Richard Weir QC, Mr Miller was asked about discovering messages Charlotte was sending to an ex-boyfriend.

He admitted he was angry.

"She was lying to me. I just didn't trust her any more. That was it. I just didn't really care anymore."

Mr Miller claimed their relationship ended after she attacked him following an argument.

"I said something like, 'this isn't working... some one of us would have to leave the house'."

Challenged by the prosecution lawyer about details of their relationship, Mr Miller was asked if he was inclined to say what suits his case.

"I don't think so," he told the jury.

'Somebody knows something'

Mr Miller began keeping a diary in 2013 after a friend advised him to write everything down so he could remember.

In one he wrote: "Where is she? Would be good if she would let me know she's OK. Somebody knows something!"

Another entry said: "Where is she? Wish she'd show up and sort all this out."

On Christmas Day he wrote how he had cried his eyes out with his mother. "Today is Charlotte's birthday. Where is she? She can't just disappear."

Mr Miller insisted the diary entries were genuine.

The trial continues.