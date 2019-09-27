Sinn Féin 'Brits Out' poster investigated by Queen's University
- 27 September 2019
Queen's University is investigating issues relating to posters displayed at a Sinn Féin fresher's fair stall.
The youth wing of the party displayed a poster with the image of a slogan reading: "Brits Out".
Sinn Féin's Alex Maskey defended it as a "political poster with historical context" following unionist criticism.
Queen's said all relevant disciplinary measures will be applied as appropriate following the investigation.
