Image copyright @YoungUnionist Image caption The poster was at a fresher's fair for Queen's University students

Queen's University is investigating issues relating to posters displayed at a Sinn Féin fresher's fair stall.

The youth wing of the party displayed a poster with the image of a slogan reading: "Brits Out".

Sinn Féin's Alex Maskey defended it as a "political poster with historical context" following unionist criticism.

Queen's said all relevant disciplinary measures will be applied as appropriate following the investigation.

More to follow.