Dunmurry: Shot fired through house's front door
- 27 September 2019
A shot has been fired through the front door of a house in what police have described as a "reckless attack".
The attack happened at a house in Cherry Walk, in the Dunmurry area of Belfast, at about 21:00 BST on Thursday night, police said.
A man and woman in the house, who are both in their 20s, were not injured.
It is believed two men were involved in the shooting and made off on foot in the direction of Chestnut Park.
The PSNI have appealed for information.