Image caption Derry native Sean Coyle will be back on BBC Radio Foyle airwaves

A new afternoon show for Sean Coyle is among a raft of changes to the daily BBC Radio Ulster line-up.

The presenter was told that his weekday morning show was coming to an end in August.

Beginning on 7 October, he will present an afternoon show on Radio Foyle from 15:00-17:00, until spring 2020.

BBC Northern Ireland's senior head of content production said it was an exciting time for radio in Northern Ireland.

"We continue with our commitment to review and refresh our output, broadening appeal with our listeners in mind and introducing and developing new and upcoming talent on the airwaves," said Eddie Doyle.

Among the other changes, Stephen McCauley will host a new evening show, with alternative live music, album features and interviews.

Image caption Folk Club will be hosted by Lynette Fay

Musician Gemma Bradley joins Across The Line (ATL) on Mondays from 21:30-23:00 with pop and RnB music while Ralph McLean will present his show in a new slot from 21:30-23:00 on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays.

From Monday to Thursdays, The Late Show will be hosted by Eve Blair from 23:00-00:00.

On Fridays, Mickey Bradley will bring a new show to the airwaves from 19:30-21:30, followed by Blas Ceoil at the new time of 21:30-22:30.

Lynette Fay will round off the evening with Folk Club from 22:30-00:00.

The new weeknight evening schedule will begin on 21 October.