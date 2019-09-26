Homeowners at Victoria Square Apartments in Belfast have been told that structural damage to the building is worse than first thought.

The news was broken to them at a stakeholder meeting on Wednesday night.

In April, residents were told to vacate the building "immediately for safety reasons".

Now Victoria Square Residential Management has said a report "indicates there are further structural issues to be addressed within the building".

In a statement, Victoria Square Residential Management added that "the management company is not in a position to elaborate any further on the content of the report".

There are 91 apartments in the residential development in Chichester Street, which was built in 2008.

When homeowners were moved out of the building in April, they were told they'd have to pay £10,000 each towards repair costs.

The repair bill is now believed to be much higher.

Image caption Councillor Emmet McDonough-Brown said repair costs have risen

"The figures I have heard are around £40-50,000 per apartment in total, so it's a substantial sum of money," Alliance Party councillor Emmet McDonough-Brown told BBC News NI.

"Clearly if there are wider concerns about the safety of the building then it will need to be established which parts of the building are safe and which are not."

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: "An urgent piece of work is underway to ascertain the full facts to understand what next steps need to be taken by those responsible for the building."

Victoria Square Residential Management Limited maintains the flats.

The commercial section of the building is run by Victoria Square Shopping Centre. It said it had requested a copy of the latest structural report on the apartments.

It added that in light of the initial issues identified in the apartment block, a structural assessment of the shopping centre was carried out and, based on this assessment, Victoria Square Shopping Centre is not affected and continues to trade as normal.