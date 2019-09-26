Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption 'It would be fantastic if Stormont got up and running' - Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has said the role he envisages for NI politicians in approving an alternative to the Irish border backstop is one of the reasons why it would be "fantastic" if power-sharing was restored to Stormont.

Mr Johnson told the BBC he did not see any reason to hold a border poll.

The prime minister said the problem with the backstop is that the existing power lies with the EU.

He said he was disappointed that Wrightbus has gone into administration.

When the prime minister was questioned about his proposal to replace the Irish border backstop with an alternative based on consent, Mr Johnson said he meant the consent of the people of Northern Ireland and the government of Northern Ireland.

He said the problem with the backstop is that the existing power lies with the EU which can keep the UK locked in to the Customs Union and the Single Market.

Efforts are under way to try to help 1,200 workers made redundant after Wrightbus entered administration.

Just 50 jobs will be retained at the firm - the last UK-owned bus manufacturer.

The administrators are meeting unions later on Thursday, amid calls for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to intervene to aid staff.

Mr Johnson described Wrightbus - which built the New Routemaster bus ordered by Transport for London when he was the mayor of London and known as the "Boris Bus", as a fantastic business.

He claimed part of the blame lay with the current London mayor, Sadiq Khan, for not continuing with the London transport contract.

Asked if he would intervene, Mr Johnson said the government had been working hard trying to save the firm and wanted to sort out the problems at Wrightbus and would do what it can to help.

Concern is also mounting about the impact on companies which supplied Wrightbus.

The Ballymena-based bus-builder suffered cash flow problems and had sought investment or a new owner.

Talks with two potential buyers of the firm failed to reach a conclusion last week.