Image caption Charlotte Murray was 34 when she was reported missing in 2012

A man accused of killing his former fiancée has told a jury he did not cause her death.

Charlotte Murray, from Omagh, County Tyrone, disappeared nearly seven years ago.

The 34-year-old's body has never been found.

Johnny Miller, originally from Coleraine, with an address in Redford Park in Dungannon, denies murdering Ms Murray between 31 October and 2 November 2012.

On Thursday, the 48-year-old gave evidence at Dungannon Crown Court.

The first question he was asked by defence barrister Orlando Pownall QC was: "Did you cause the death of Charlotte Murray?"

"No I did not", Mr Miller replied.

Explicit images

He said he and Charlotte had initially got on "very well" after meeting while working at Lusty Beg in County Fermanagh.

They moved to Moy and worked at the Cohannon Inn in Dungannon .

Ms Murray had proposed to him in February 2012 but soon after the engagement Mr Miller became aware of explicit images she had sent to a former boyfriend.

"I was a wee bit peeved" and he said he confronted Charlotte who told him there was "nothing happening".

He said when their relationship came to an end they continued to live together.

Image caption Johnny Miller denies murdering his fiancée Charlotte Murray

He was asked about further explicit messages Charlotte sent to him of her with another man in October 2012 and if he was concerned about her having a fling with someone else.

"It didn't bother me," he told the jury.

Mr Pownall put it to him that "the suggestion is you were so irate as a result of seeing images of Charlotte Murray in that footage that you killed her".

"No way, no," Mr Miller responded.

'She's not here, she's gone'

The defendant said he last saw her after midnight on 1 November 2012.

The next day he walked the dog and when he returned he realised Ms Murray was not at home although her work clothes were still there.

Mr Miller said he spoke to someone at the Cohannon Inn and told them, "she's not here, she's gone".

The court heard he tried to ring her but could not get through and that he thought she was going to Belfast as that was where her ex-boyfriend was.

Mr Miller's evidence will continue on Friday.