Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption 'Hard border will incentivise dissident republicans' - Lady Hermon

Independent unionist MP Sylvia Hermon has warned about the prospect of greater dissident republican violence and the potential for a loyalist backlash in a no-deal Brexit.

Lady Hermon was speaking in the Commons on Thursday.

The North Down MP said that leaving the EU with no agreement would embolden Sinn Féin to campaign for a border poll.

She said this would threaten Northern Ireland's position in the UK.

Lady Hermon said she was extremely concerned about indications that the current government regarded a no-deal Brexit as acceptable.

DUP MPs interrupted the independent unionist MP as she was speaking, calling her comments disgraceful.

'Nail on the head'

In response, Brexit minister James Duddridge said the government was very aware of the concerns raised by the North Down MP.

He said the issue of how to handle the border would continue to be very important within the government's machinations.

Earlier, East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson told MPs the prime minister had "hit the nail on the head" on Wednesday night when he described the law intended to avoid a no-deal Brexit as a "surrender act".

Mr Wilson said the law required Boris Johnson to go crawling to Brussels begging to be allowed to stay at the cost of £1bn a month.

The East Antrim MP described opposition politicians as "scary cats who are running away from the electorate".

The minister agreed that a general election would "lance the boil" in the current House of Commons.