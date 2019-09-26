Image caption Dennis Hutchings appeared via video link from Plymouth Crown Court

A former soldier accused of a Troubles-related shooting over four decades ago has formally entered a not guilty plea.

Dennis Hutchings was excused from attending Belfast Crown Court in person for Thursday's arraignment due to his ill health.

Instead, the 78-year old appeared via video link from Plymouth Crown Court.

As the proceedings were taking place, a number of supporters staged a protest outside the court.

The former member of the Life Guards regiment was charged with two offences arising from the death of John Patrick Cunningham.

The 27-year-old, who had learning difficulties, was fatally shot in the back as he ran away from an army patrol near Benburb in County Tyrone on 15 June, 1974.

Mr Hutchings, from Cawsand in Cornwall, was charged with attempting to murder Mr Cunningham, and of attempting to cause him grievous bodily harm with intent.

During the brief hearing, Mr Justice Colton apologised to the accused for proceedings being delayed for a short period due to technical difficulties.

When he was asked how he pleaded to the attempted murder charge, Mr Hutchings replied, "not guilty".

When the second charge of attempted GBH with intent was put to him, he again replied, "not guilty".

The trial is taking place at a Diplock court - a non-jury trial heard by a judge only.

After the pleas were entered by Mr Hutchings, Mr Justice Colton said the trial would commence in March.

The case is set to be reviewed at the start of November.

Mr Hutchings was released on continuing bail.