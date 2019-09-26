Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption About 1,200 Wrightbus workers were made redundant after the company went into administration

While the ongoing drama of Brexit dominates national headlines, local titles focus on the collapse of Wrightbus.

About 1,200 workers were made redundant after the Ballymena company went into administration.

The story is featured on the front of all of Thursday's papers.

The lead in the Belfast Telegraph focuses on the Wright family, who said they have been left "devastated" by the collapse of the company.

The article notes a video circulating on Facebook shows Sir William Wright - who founded the company with his father in 1946 - telling employees the family had used their own money to pay staff wages in the last two weeks.

'Ghost town'

The paper also speaks to local residents in Ballymena, where Wrightbus was based.

Daphne Kenny, who owns a bridal shop near the Wrightbus factory, said she had concerns the area could become a "ghost town".

"What's going to entice people to come to it, especially in the run up to Christmas?" she said.

The News Letter, Daily Mirror, and Irish News also carry stories about the collapse on their front pages.

The Mirror and Irish News focus on a planned protest by workers at the Green Pastures religious charity, which was given £15m by the firm.

Led by Wrightbus's majority shareholder Jeff Wright, the charity received the money over six years.

The Mirror reports workers, who plan to hold the demonstration, say it will be "dignified".

Thursday's Irish News also has a story about the "crisis" facing cross-border bodies, established under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement, due to the ongoing Stormont stalemate.

It reports a number of north-south bodies have not filled all the positions on their boards.

Business body InterTradeIreland, which normally has 12 board members, could see that number reduced to three by the end of the year.

Inside Thursday's News Letter, there is some good news for group of young people who had a Christmas trip to Lapland cancelled after the collapse of Thomas Cook.

The trip had been organised by Inspire NI, a sports and youth club for special needs children.

A sum of £18,000 had already been paid for the trip, and while they are hopeful of a refund from Thomas Cook, it may not come in time to allow the trip to go ahead.

Alison Walker, whose teenage son, Samuel, attends the club, was contacted by someone willing to lend them the money for the trip.

"We don't know who the person is yet, but it's an amazing gesture," said Gemma Reynolds, who runs Inspire NI.