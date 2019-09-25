Londonderry: Man shot in both legs in paramilitary-style attack
- 25 September 2019
A man in his thirties has been shot in both legs in Londonderry.
Police received a report of the shooting, that took place in the Galliagh estate, at around 20:00 BST on Wednesday.
The man was found in Leafair Gardens and was taken to hospital for treatment following the paramilitary-style attack.
Detectives are investigating and have appealed for anyone with information to get in contact with them.