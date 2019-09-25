Image copyright Getty Images

A man in his thirties has been shot in both legs in Londonderry.

Police received a report of the shooting, that took place in the Galliagh estate, at around 20:00 BST on Wednesday.

The man was found in Leafair Gardens and was taken to hospital for treatment following the paramilitary-style attack.

Detectives are investigating and have appealed for anyone with information to get in contact with them.