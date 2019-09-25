Image caption Forty-eight people died in the fire in Dublin on St Valentine's Day

A fresh inquest is to be held into the deaths of 48 people in the Stardust nightclub blaze in Dublin.

The Republic's Attorney General confirmed the application for a new inquest had been successful on Wednesday.

The application was made by victims' families in April 2019 after years of campaigning over the Artane fire.

Three of those who died in the St Valentine's Day blaze were from Northern Ireland.