Stardust fire: Fresh inquest to be held into deaths
- 25 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A fresh inquest is to be held into the deaths of 48 people in the Stardust nightclub blaze in Dublin.
The Republic's Attorney General confirmed the application for a new inquest had been successful on Wednesday.
The application was made by victims' families in April 2019 after years of campaigning over the Artane fire.
Three of those who died in the St Valentine's Day blaze were from Northern Ireland.