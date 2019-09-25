Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Twenty years on from the Patten Report the question of the legacy of the Troubles remains a potent issue

It is understood the PSNI has imposed leave restrictions on staff as part of Brexit preparations.

Officers were informed of the decision on Wednesday morning.

It is believed to cover a six-week period between October and November.

The move comes as the police have issued numerous warnings about the the threats Brexit poses to the force, including the risk of organised crime expanding in Northern Ireland.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed that Brexit will happen with or without a deal on 31 October.

But MPs passed a law before Parliament was suspended to force the PM to ask for an extension from the EU if a deal - or approval for no-deal - is voted for by MPs by 19 October.

MPs are set to return to Westminster later after the Supreme Court ruled that Parliament's suspension was unlawful.

A no-deal Brexit could bring unique policing challenges, as any border infrastructure would have to be protected from any potential threats.