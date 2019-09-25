Brexit: Border won't endanger police, says Gove

Image copyright Reuters Image caption No PSNI officers at border after Brexit, insists Michael Gove

Michael Gove says the Government has no intention of erecting border infrastructure after Brexit requiring officers to put their lives at risk.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne had told the Guardian newspaper he "would struggle to police" checkpoints without officers facing the "threat of attack".

Cabinet member Mr Gove was responding to former Labour NI spokesman Owen Smith who referenced those comments.

He committed support to officers against those seeking to disrupt peace.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Sammy Wilson raised fears over cross-border trade

The DUP MP Sammy Wilson raised fears that in the event of a no-deal Brexit the UK intends not to impose any tariffs on goods from the Irish Republic, even though the EU plans to impose tariffs on goods moving from Northern Ireland to the Irish Republic.

The East Antrim MP said this approach would disadvantage Northern Ireland firms and put no pressure on what he described as an "intransigent" Irish government.

Mr Gove replied that the UK believes its approach is in the interests of the people of Northern Ireland and in the interests of securing a deal so any mitigations for a no-deal Brexit are not required.

Mr Gove also told MPs it's important that the UK continues its conversations with the EU and the Irish government in order to safeguard businesses and individuals in Northern Ireland.

The former Conservative minister Sir David Lidingon expressed his concern about the impact the lack of an executive at Stormont would have on the ability of Stormont officials to take decisions in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Gove said if no executive is in place the UK would have to consider - in Westminster and in discussion with the Irish government - what steps might be required to give appropriate support to the NI Civil Service.