Newtownabbey hammer attack leaves man with suspected broken bones
- 25 September 2019
A man has been left with a suspected broken arm and leg after a "brutal" paramilitary-style attack.
Police said the 25-year-old was injured after three men, one armed with a hammer, entered a house in Newtownabbey.
The attack was reported at 21:30 BST on Tuesday night.
Det Sgt Colin Gray said "those involved do not represent the interests of the community" and appealed for information.