Image caption Det Sgt Colin Gray said, "those involved do not represent the interests of the community"

A man has been left with a suspected broken arm and leg after a "brutal" paramilitary-style attack.

Police said the 25-year-old was injured after three men, one armed with a hammer, entered a house in Newtownabbey.

The attack was reported at 21:30 BST on Tuesday night.

Det Sgt Colin Gray said "those involved do not represent the interests of the community" and appealed for information.