The idea of travelling for seasonal employment might conjure images of grape picking in France, or being a holiday rep in Spain.

It probably does not make you think of looking after one of the world's most remote post offices.

That is exactly what one man from Newcastle is heading off to do.

Kit Adams and his cool new job feature in the Mourne Observer, with the 26-year-old set to travel to the Antarctic.

He and his four team-mates will run the UK Antarctic Heritage Trust's post office at Port Lockroy for four months.

Image copyright UKAHT Image caption Kit Adams from Newcastle, County Down, will spend November to March manning the Antarctic post office

The 26-year-old, already a veteran of three Arctic expeditions, is undergoing extensive training, but is already looking forward to what will very likely be a white Christmas.

"I know I will spend Christmas Day off, so to be spending it with 2,000 penguins and the rest of the team will be an experience for sure," he says.

Meanwhile, a Kilkeel mum describes the person who shot her family pet as "vile".

Grace Newell said her three young children had been devastated by the killing of their pet cat Simba just metres from their home.

'Someone will be shot'

Over in Fermanagh, the shockwaves from the vicious assault on prominent businessman Kevin Lunney are still being felt.

One of the directors with Quinn Industrial Holdings, Mr Lunney was taken from his home in Fermanagh by a gang of four masked men and beaten badly.

Image copyright QIH Image caption Kevin Lunney is the chief operating officer at Quinn Industrial Holdings

The front of this week's Impartial Reporter reports the company's other directors fear "someone will be shot" if police on both sides of the border do not take seriously "very real threats".

The paper also reports one week on from the attack, cars were being stopped outside the home of Mr Lunney.

Det Ch Insp Julie Mullan condemned those responsible for the "abhorrent attack" and called on anyone with information to come forward to police.

Plastic spoons

The campaign to address climate change is having its moment in the sun - so to speak.

Hundreds of pupils from St Moninna's Primary School in Cloughoge joined millions of other young people around the world in taking part in the global strike to address environmental concerns, according to the Newry Reporter.

Carrying brightly-coloured signs - and chanting: "Save our turtles!" - pupils marched outside the school to highlight the issue to those passing by.

Participation in the global action came at the prompt of primary seven pupil Niamh McAleenan-McQuaid, who wrote to the school's head teacher about her concern over single-use plastics.

"In the dinner hall there were plastic spoons, knives, forks, and polystyrene cups with ice cream," says Ms McQuaid.

Later in the day, along with her two friends, the pupil explained to an assembly of more than 500 people the importance of taking action now.

'I'll go to the Devil'

Oliver McVeigh's determination to find the body of his brother Columba - the Tyrone teenager abducted and murdered by the IRA in 1975 - features in the Mid-Ulster Mail.

A new search for Columba's body in Bragan Bog in County Monaghan ended last Sunday.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Columba McVeigh, 19, from Donaghmore, County Tyrone, was abducted and murdered by the IRA in November 1975

The paper says Oliver McVeigh is now prepared to meet the IRA directly to find his brother and lay him to rest beside his parents.

"I'll go to the devil, I'll talk to, or do whatever I have to do to get the information," he says.

"They say they have given as much information as they can. I want them to look me in the eye and say that."

The paper also says that some Mid Ulster councillors were left "blazing" after not being invited to the opening of the fire service training facility at Desertcreat on the outskirts of Cookstown.

'Stay with me forever'

A former Coleraine schoolboy who was one of the first police officers on the scene of the Manchester Arena terrorist attack - in which 22 people were killed and hundreds injured - talks to the Coleraine Chronicle about his battles with PTSD.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Lee Howard was one of the first police officers at the scene of the Manchester Arena bomb

Lee Howard said he was doing so in the hope he could raise awareness of the condition and help others suffering from it.

Mr Howard, who also served in Afghanistan with the Army, said when he got to the arena's City Room where the suicide bomber had set off his device, he was met with images "that that will stay with me forever".

He said afterwards he found himself becoming increasingly depressed and avoided jobs with fatalities.

"I was dealing with people involved in silly drunken disputes and I felt like saying: 'Do you not realise there were kids lying dead?'"

In the paper's front-page story, developers hoping to build a luxury hotel in Portstewart say a legal bid by TUV leader Jim Allister to quash planning permission will not permanently derail the project.

'Always full of joy'

The Ballymena Guardian leads with the passing of 110-year-old Maud Nicholl, believed to have been Ireland's oldest woman.

Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption Maud Nicholl was believed to have been Ireland's oldest woman

The paper says Maud, who died in Glenkeen House Nursing Home in Randalstown, had lived through five British monarchs, two world wars, the sinking of the Titanic, women getting the vote and the first man to land on the moon.

Paying tribute to her, the nursing home says: "Maud loved to share stories of her life, particularly her childhood, and was always full of joy.

"Maud had a sharp wit, a twinkle in her eye and a penchant for straight talking."