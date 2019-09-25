Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Boris Johnson leaves the stage at the Climate Action Summit at UN Headquarters

There was only ever going to be one story on the front of Wednesday's Northern Ireland papers.

Sure enough, the fallout from the Supreme Court's ruling that the decision to suspend Parliament broke the law leads in each of them.

"Climate of pressure for Johnson" is the Irish News' front page headline.

Its picture shows Boris Johnson with his hand on his head at the Climate Action Summit at UN headquarters.

It also features a quote from the DUP's Nigel Dodds, who says: "I think it would be very unwise for anyone to predict, never mind the end of October, what's going to happen next week."

Meanwhile, the paper reports that Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar met with Mr Johnson in New York.

The taoiseach said they had "got into some more details" around Brexit and the backstop, but that nothing concrete had been agreed.

Both the News Letter and Belfast Telegraph focus on the DUP in the aftermath of the Supreme Court ruling.

"DUP under fire over support for unlawful suspension" is the Belfast Telegraph's front page headline.

The newspaper's Suzanne Breen writes that the DUP has been accused of "a serious lack of judgement" for backing Mr Johnson's unlawful suspension of Parliament.

She says Ulster Unionist leader Robin Swann has challenged the DUP to put its alternative to the backstop on the table.

"Instead of bombastic rhetoric, we need solutions that will remove the uncertainty," Mr Swann says.

It also quotes Nigel Dodds, who says the DUP MPs will return to Parliament to seek a deal that will allow a sensible exit from the EU".

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The DUP's Nigel Dodds said it is impossible to predict what will happen next in Parliament

The News Letter's Sam McBride says that Mr Dodds has acknowledged for the first time that the UK now may not leave the EU on 31 October.

The North Belfast MP told RTÉ that the "shenanigans" in the Commons had weakened the prime minister's hand in negotiations.

He also says that "some of the language we are hearing out of Brussels about their intransigence is not very encouraging... I hope we can make progress".

The Daily Mirror says that Mr Johnson could be the shortest serving prime minister if he resigns after just 63 days.

It says he has lost his majority and six key votes in a "shambolic and disastrous term".