Image caption The County Antrim hospital caters for vulnerable adults with severe learning disabilities and mental health needs

The secretary of state has apologised for the pain caused to families by the situation at Muckamore Abbey Hospital, the father of a patient has said.

Julian Smith agreed to look into the matter further and to take advice about ordering a public inquiry.

There is an ongoing criminal investigation into the alleged abuse of patients at the hospital.

Mr Smith met the father of a patient who is among those at the centre of the investigation.

Tuesday's meeting was the first time the NI secretary has heard first hand from a family involved in what is being described as the biggest adult safeguarding investigation of its kind.

Speaking to the BBC after the meeting Glynn Brown, whose son Aaron was allegedly assaulted by hospital staff, said he told Mr Smith that there must be a public inquiry into what has happened.

Mr Brown described it as "a very positive meeting" and said the secretary of state had listened to what he had to say.

"By the end of the meeting he was better armed with information after what we had told him," he told BBC News NI.

"I think he was shocked and I was pleased that he made time to see us," he added.

Allegations of ill treatment began to surface at Muckamore in November 2017 and police are currently reviewing 300,000 hours of CCTV footage.

Public inquiry 'possible'

DUP MP Gavin Robinson who also attended the meeting together with solicitor Claire McKeegan said: "I do believe a public inquiry is possible."

"Both Claire McKeegan and I advised him that a public inquiry could explore systemic failings within the hospital - leaving the criminal investigation to one side.

"Our fear is a criminal investigation could last six years which is too long for the families to wait."

Last month it emerged that the PSNI is investigating 1,500 crimes against vulnerable adults in one ward in the County Antrim Hospital.

Ms McKeegan who is representing a number of the families affected said her clients must be "told the full truth of what has happened."

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) said that the meeting was private and that there would be no statement issued.