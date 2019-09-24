Image copyright Iain White Photography Image caption Seamus McKee has been presenting Evening Extra for 10 years

BBC Radio Ulster presenter Seamus McKee has been inducted into the IMRO Radio Awards Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame is a highly regarded achievement within the Irish radio industry.

Other recipients include Gay Byrne, Pat Kenny, Larry Gogan, Ian Dempsey and Áine Lawlor.

Mr McKee is a lead presenter and broadcast journalist who has presented BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra programme since 2009.

Before moving to Evening Extra, he presented BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster for almost 30 years.

He has also presented a number of BBC NI programmes including Spotlight, Hearts And Minds and Songs Of Praise.

RTÉ Radio 1's Ronan Collins, Newstalk's Sean Moncrieff and Paul Byrne, chief executive of Radio Kerry, were also inducted into the Hall of Fame.