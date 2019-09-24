Image copyright PA Media

The Supreme Court's ruling that Parliament's suspension was unlawful must be respected, DUP leader Arlene Foster has said.

The court made the decision against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suspension - or prorogation - of Parliament.

Supreme Court president Lady Hale said "the effect on the fundamentals of democracy was extreme".

Sinn Féin's vice president Michelle O'Neill said Mr Johnson should resign.

Downing Street said it was "currently processing the verdict".

Mrs Foster tweeted that the party had "always respected the principle of the separation of powers upon which our constitutional law is founded".

Speaking at a press conference in Belfast, Ms O'Neill said Brexit was "reckless and catastrophic" for Northern Ireland's people and industries.

She added that she was "interested in standing up for the interests of people who live here on this island," and that these interests would never be best served by Westminster.

Speaking to RTÉ, Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald described the judgement as a "constitutional earthquake".

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood described Boris Johnson as "unfit for office".

"Full scrutiny of this government and its plans for a hard Brexit must now be restored and challenged immediately," he said, calling for Mr Johnson to resign and for an election to be called.

SDLP MLA and the party's former Brexit spokeswoman Claire Hanna said the judgement was "explosive" and left the government with "zero credibility"

"I think the government and their DUP enablers need to explain how we got here," she said, calling on Boris Johnson to resign.

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said the decision from the Supreme Court was a "momentous, unprecedented and far-reaching decision".

Alliance leader Naomi Long said parliamentary scrutiny at "this crucial time in the Brexit process is vital"

"Parliamentary scrutiny at this crucial time in the Brexit process is vital. It is clear now the prime minister and his inner circle acted unlawfully," she said, and added her voice to calls for the prime minister to resign.

'Fast and loose'

Green Party leader Claire Bailey said the decision by the Supreme Court had cut across the "Westminster chaos".

"It's imperative that Parliament is reconvened and all efforts are directed towards preventing a no-deal Brexit," she said, calling for a "people's vote".

Ulster Unionist leader Robin Swann described it as a "devastating judgement for the Johnson government" and a warning "nobody should play fast and loose with parliamentary process".

"I warned at the time that this was an abuse of process and the fact that we have reached this point is deeply regrettable and may have political consequences for decades to come," he said.