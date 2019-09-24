Image copyright Matejmo Image caption Contrast Security is the latest in a series of companies to invest in Belfast

A US cyber-security firm is creating up to 120 jobs at a new Belfast office.

Contrast Security, which is based in California, is setting up a development and delivery centre, focused on keeping software safe from cyber attacks.

It is the latest in a series of cyber-security firms to invest in Belfast.

Invest NI is supporting the scheme with a grant of £786,500, and the new jobs created by the company should offer an average salary of more than £30,000.

The firm's chief executive, Alan Naumann, said the company has ambitious plans to expand its presence in Europe and the Belfast office will be central to that.

Image copyright Invest NI Image caption Alastair Hamilton of Invest NI and Alan Naumann of Contrast Security have said the company has plans for expansion

Alastair Hamilton, Invest NI chief executive, said the cyber-security sector in NI is on course to employ 1,700 professionals.