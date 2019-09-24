Image copyright News Letter

Tuesday's News Letter leads off with a story about Patrick Ryan, a former priest believed to be involved in a number of IRA attacks.

The priest was at the centre of a high-profile extradition case between the Republic of Ireland and the UK during the Troubles.

In a BBC Spotlight programme, set to be aired on Tuesday night, Mr Ryan acknowledges previous denials of involvement in IRA attacks were lies.

Mr Ryan is almost 90 years old.

As part of the programme, Mr Ryan says he was involved in the IRA's July 1982 Hyde Park bombing and October 1984 Brighton bombing.

Image caption Patrick Ryan previously denied links to high-profile IRA attacks

He states that his main regret is not being "more effective" during the Troubles.

The admissions made in the programme are also marked on the front page of the Irish News, which carries a full report inside.

Banners and flags

Elsewhere, the paper has a story on a motion proposed by Sinn Féin representatives on Belfast City Council to pressure the Department for Infrastructure to remove paramilitary flags from its property.

Councillors had been set to take legal action against the department, but have since received legal advice that doing so would have a disproportionately adverse impact on unionists.

It comes in the wake of criticism of banners across Northern Ireland supporting Soldier F, an Army veteran facing a murder trial over Bloody Sunday.

Image caption Flags erected across Northern Ireland in support of Soldier F have drawn controversy

A city-wide public consultation on flags and banners is now being sought instead.

'Absolutely disgraceful'

Under the headline 'Homemade Weapon was Hidden in School', Tuesday's Daily Mirror carries a story about an improvised gun found at a primary school.

Almost 300 pupils were evacuated from Holy Cross Boys' Primary School in Ardoyne, north Belfast on Monday.

Speaking to the paper, the school's principal Kevin McArevey said the weapon was discovered under a manhole cover while staff were investigating a sewage problem.

"It was quite disconcerting for parents who have to make their way to a school in sort of panic," he said.

"I think it's absolutely disgraceful some sort of device like that would be put into the sewage system of a children's primary school."