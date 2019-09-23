Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The school was evacuated after the alarm was raised following the discovery of the device

A school in north Belfast was evacuated after reports of a suspicious object on Monday afternoon.

It was discovered at Holy Cross Boys' primary school by the principal and caretaker.

The device was found under a sewage man-hole cover, in a plastic package in a garden area of the school.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster the school's principal, Kevin McArevey, spoke of his shock at discovering the object.

"I was helping the caretaker with some sewage problems out the back of the school, in the nature garden and we had to lift a manhole cover to get the rods down and to my surprise, there was a plastic package just sitting in the sewers.

"I lifted it out and imagine my surprise when I opened it up, there was wires at the top of this and tubing in it.

"It was a scary moment for both of us."

He added: "We had cleared out the sewers three years previous, it was put in there within the last three years.

"Whoever left this device should consider their reckless disregard for the health and wellbeing of the children who would regularly use the nature garden."

In a tweet, North Belfast MLA Nichola Mallon the incident was a "disgrace".